Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Stock Performance

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

