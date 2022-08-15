Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $99.45 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

