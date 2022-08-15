Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

