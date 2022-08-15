Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 13,826 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 13,826.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,586.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of SPXL opened at $93.47 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

