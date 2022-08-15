Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 28,732 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 158,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Sharecare by 11,497.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,224,449 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.88 on Monday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

