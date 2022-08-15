Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.16 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $66.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 246.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

