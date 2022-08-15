Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,255 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $125,154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $74,708,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $64,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $46,384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $146.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.