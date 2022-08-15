Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 122,113 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 151,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Embraer by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Embraer stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

