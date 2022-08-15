Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 157,266 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 157,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $949.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

