Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,613 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shell Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SHEL opened at $54.29 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Shell Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.