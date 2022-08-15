Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,613 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.29 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

