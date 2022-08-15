Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 218,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 405,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Price Performance

About I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.