Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.19 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

