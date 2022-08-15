Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

