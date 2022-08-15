Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,164 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $12,261,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $9,484,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8,464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,936 shares of company stock worth $4,328,095. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.35 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

