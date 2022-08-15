Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 6,371 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

