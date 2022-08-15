Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 8,002 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Up 2.3 %

IONQ stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.