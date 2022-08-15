Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.58 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after buying an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

