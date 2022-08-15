Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.65 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.