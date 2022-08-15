Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

