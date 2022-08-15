Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $17.99 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

