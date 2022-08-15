Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 221,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 205,337 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,632 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,718,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

