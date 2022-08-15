Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 298,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 239,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

