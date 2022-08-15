Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Schneider National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 15.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNDR. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.10 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

