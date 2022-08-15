Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 720,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 111.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,090.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

