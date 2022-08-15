Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

