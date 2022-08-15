Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.83.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.90 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 39.33.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

