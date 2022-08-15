RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

RLJ opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

