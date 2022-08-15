Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after buying an additional 282,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

