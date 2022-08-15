Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

ROL stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

