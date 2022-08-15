Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,792,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.86 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

