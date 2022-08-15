Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

