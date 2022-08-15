Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE:W opened at $68.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

