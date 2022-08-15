Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM opened at $104.28 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

