Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,819 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

