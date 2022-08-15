Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.