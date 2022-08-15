Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,399 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.8 %

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

NYSE JOE opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

