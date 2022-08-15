Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,553 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

