Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

SBRA stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

