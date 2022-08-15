Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,442 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

