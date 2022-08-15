Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.