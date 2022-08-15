Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

CIGI opened at $132.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.