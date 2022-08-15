Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,318 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

CWCO opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

