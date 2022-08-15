Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 562,355 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.46 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

