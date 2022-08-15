Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 603,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 80.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $221,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).
