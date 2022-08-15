Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $149.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

