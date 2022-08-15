Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,306 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ciena by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,902. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

