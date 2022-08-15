Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $133.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

