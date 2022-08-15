Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

