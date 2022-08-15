Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 7,908 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 313.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.90 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 31.04 and its 200 day moving average is 39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.83.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

