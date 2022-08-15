Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 17,505 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock worth $27,987,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

